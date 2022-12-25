English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur named leader of BJP legislative party

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur named leader of BJP legislative party

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur named leader of BJP legislative party
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 25, 2022 2:09:57 PM IST (Published)

Thakur was unanimously elected as all the 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post. In the recently concluded polls, Thakur won from Seraj with the highest margin.

Former chief minister and six-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur was named the leader of the BJP legislative party on Sunday. The Indian National Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in the November state polls after winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. The then incumbent BJP won 25 seats and three went to Independents.

Recommended Articles

View All
View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read


Thakur was unanimously elected as all the 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post, senior party leader and head of the election management committee Mangal Pandey said. A meeting of the BJP MLAs was held in Shimla and was attended by Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, state BJP in-charge and co-incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, and central observer Vinod Tawda.
In the recently concluded polls, Thakur won from Seraj with the highest margin.
Also Read: AAP challenges BJP to field own candidate for MCD mayor post
Jai Ram Thakur served as the state BJP President and was the cabinet minister in the former BJP government. He served as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister from 2010 to 2012 in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s cabinet.
He has also worked as Vice Chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation and as the President of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha.
Jai Ram Thakur rose to be the chief minister in 2017 when the BJP won the assembly polls. In 2017, outgoing CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost his seat which paved the way for the rise of Jai Ram Thakur.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal PradeshJai Ram Thakur

Next Article

The Third Eye | 'For or not' to Roe V Wade judgement to prove a key determinant in US presidential election 2024