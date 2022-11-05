Homepolitics news

Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas quits BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas quits BJP ahead of Assembly polls

2 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

A Gujarat Congress leader said Vyas is likely to join the grand old party. However, Vyas has kept the cards close to his chest so far.

Former Gujarat minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaynarayan Vyas on Saturday resigned from the ruling party citing personal reasons ahead of the Assembly elections next month.

Recommended Articles

View All

Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

IST4 Min(s) Read

Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

IST5 Min(s) Read

Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

IST4 Min(s) Read

A Gujarat Congress leader said Vyas is likely to join the grand old party. However, Vyas has kept the cards close to his chest so far.
Vyas, 75, had recently met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress leader said.
In his resignation letter to state BJP president CR Paatil, Vyas said, “I have been actively serving the BJP for the last three decades as per the ideology of the party. I am today resigning from the party for personal reasons.”
Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when PM Narendra Modi was the chief minister. However, he lost the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from Sidhpur. He had last week met Gehlot, who is Congress's senior observer for Gujarat elections, in Ahmedabad.
ALSO READ:
Russian President Putin praises Indians, calls them talented and driven
"Vyas, who helped BJP build the party in the state, is being ignored by that party. He had recently met Soniaji, Gehlotji and Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma," the party's state unit president Jagdish Thakor said.
"Let us wait for him to take a decision on whether he would join the Congress or not," he said.
BJP's state unit chief Paatil said that he has received the resignation letter and the party has accepted it.
"We had given him tickets many times despite his repeated defeats. The party has a rule that it would not give a ticket to those who have crossed 75 years of age. Maybe for election candidature or some other reason he might have decided to resign," he said.
ALSO READ: Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away in Himachal
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AhmedabadAshok GehlotCongress partyGujarat election 2022Narendra ModiSonia Gandhi

Previous Article

Fire reported at shops in Mumbai's Fashion Street

Next Article

Russian President Putin praises Indians, calls them talented and driven