#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Former French president Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86

Updated : September 27, 2019 09:38 AM IST

Jacques Chirac was president from 1995 to 2007.
Former President Jacques Chirac was born in 1932 in Paris.
His defiant opposition to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq brought his relationship with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair to an acrimonious low.
Former French president Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV