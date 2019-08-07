Former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj dead: Tributes pour in for the BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS on Tuesday. The BJP veteran, who suffered a massive heart attack, died at the age of 67.

Swaraj was brought to the emergency unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Thiruvananthapuram

"Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at PM Modi

's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti..."



Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti... https://t.co/1Q2kpUSj3x

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2019

Congress



We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i

— Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (Marxist)



Saddened to hear of Sushma ji’s passing away. Heartfelt condolences to Shri Swaraj Kaushal and Bansuri. https://t.co/lwqdTvuhiy

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 6, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. "



A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019



Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.

She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress leader

"A brilliant orator in

#Parliament

, a wonderful person with a warm demeanour & a strong opposition leader,

#SushmaSwaraj

Ji will also be remembered very fondly as an ever available

#EAM

who aided tons of people in distress. Indian politics is poorer with her loss."



A brilliant orator in #Parliament, a wonderful person with a warm demeanour & a strong opposition leader, #SushmaSwaraj Ji will also be remembered very fondly as an ever available #EAM who aided tons of people in distress. Indian politics is poorer with her loss.

— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Congress

"I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti"