Arun Jaitley, former finance minister dead at 66; condolences pour in

BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at AIIMS. He was 66.

In a brief statement, the hospital said Jaitley died at 12.07 pm. It is profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of government of India, at 12.07 pm on August 24, the AIIMS said.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors.

Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health. In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.



Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.

His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019



Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019



अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।

उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019



Deeply saddened to know the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. Personal loss for me as he was friend and guide who was always available to help. He was stalwart BJP leader and will always be remembered for generations to come. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/B8Ntsq1fIt

— Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) August 24, 2019



Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019



Life of #ArunJaitley ji

- Graduated in Commerce from Shri Ram College

- Law Degree from DU

- Pres of Student Union in DU

- BJP Youth Wing Pres in 1980

- Minister of Law & Justice in 1999

- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

- Finance 2014 & Defence Minister in 2017 Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/PPTpODoCnt — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_NSA) August 24, 2019



Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers and pray that his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/TbuOfFoeKK

— कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) August 24, 2019



Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the sad demise of @bjp4India senior leader, Former Union Minister for finance and an Eminent Parliamentarian Sri #ArunJaitley ji.

He was also .one of the leading lawyer by profession and a great orator.(1) pic.twitter.com/41zeOwyQ1Z

— Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) August 24, 2019



Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019



Extremely sad to hear about passing away of our dear friend,legal brain,sharp mind,astute strategist,seasoned politician,exemplary Parliamentian,exceptional communicator,Sr leader,colleague of years #ArunJaitley will always feel void,could never forget him&contribution Om Shanti

— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 24, 2019



Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019



Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019



Deeply saddened & heartbroken on the demise of my old friend, senior party leader, distinguished lawyer & political stalwart Sh Arun Jaitley Ji.

A huge personal loss. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Sangeeta Ji & children Sonali & Rohan. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/7GUhsl0rFl — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2019



Arun Jaitley ji’s passing has left a void for all of us. A distinguished parliamentarian and visionary, Jaitley Ji won people’s respect by his unflinching efforts for public welfare & nation building. May Gurusahib grant peace to the departed soul & strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/8SGeTg3N07

— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 24, 2019



Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019



Sad to hear that former Union Minister #ArunJaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 24, 2019



Shocked at the demise of our guide and friend Arun Jaitley Ji. His wits, elephantine memory, great oratory skills, logical & unbeatable arguments & articulations will always be remembered. It is a great loss for @BJP4India and the country pic.twitter.com/LEzIy27fll

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 24, 2019



The country today lost a lively person whose every moment of life was "textbook of inspiration". Arun Jaitley Ji’s demise is an irreparable loss to the nation. My tributes. pic.twitter.com/StSjCUkP0X

— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 24, 2019



I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley,a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief.

— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 24, 2019



Distraught by the demise of my friend, philosopher and teacher Shri Arun Jaitley ji. Articulate, suave and a master strategist, Jaitley Sahab served mother India in many roles in his illustrious political career. He was one of the finest Finance Minister that India ever had.

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2019



An Institution, An Era, Ends.

INDIA 🇮🇳 SALUTES your SERVICE ‘The Journey Ends

Memories will Last for Eternity’ Sh Arun Jaitley Ji | ॐ शान्ति | pic.twitter.com/xkFQnWdpnl — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) August 24, 2019



Shri Arun Jaitley ji's demise is an irreparable loss for all of us.

He was an outstanding statesman & administrator who devoted his life to public service & nation’s growth The nation is in mourning. My deep condolences to his family in this moment of grief. Om Shanti. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 24, 2019



A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir.

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019



Deeply saddened to hear about the death of former Union Minister #ArunJaitley Ji.

As finance minister, he was responsible for ushering in a new economic era by his bold decisions on reforms.

May his soul rest in peace. Praying for strength to his family to bear the loss. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 24, 2019



Shocked and deeply pained to know about our great leader Arun Jaitley ji. It is more painful as we lost another great leader after Sushma Swaraj ji in just a few days.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and crore of @BJP4India Karyakartas.

This is my personal loss too! pic.twitter.com/jc3mmwJLeW

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 24, 2019