Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit dies at 81; tributes pour in

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Delhi, her family and the party said. She was 81.

She was admitted to Escorts Hospital a few days ago. She breathed her last around 3.55 PM.

"Mrs Sheila Dixit was brought in the morning of July 20 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, in a critical condition with a cardiac arrest," the hospital said in a statement.

"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on July 20," it added.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.



Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

"Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

In view of Dikshit's demise, the chief minister also cancelled his scheduled trip to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir.



Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also expressed his shock at the demise, "In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development of Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years."



The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.

Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019



Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019



Extremely pained to hear about tragic demise of Smt. @SheilaDikshit Ji. I had family relations with her. She played crucial role in the development of Delhi. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tBjq3wXymH

— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 20, 2019



I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator. #SheilaDikshit pic.twitter.com/uusV7uIi9q

— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 20, 2019



Saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away, a true congressperson she worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/FCugKnMAvN

— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019



Hard to believe-My mentor and a mother like figure to me #SheilaDikshit ji is no more.

Delhi can never forget her contribution I will always thankfully remember the way she groomed me as a young politician and granted me valuable learning experience under her guidance! OmShanti pic.twitter.com/7G6xB2UIbC — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 20, 2019



I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.

My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019



Saddened by the shocking news of @SheilaDikshit Ji’s demise. A three time CM, she contributed immensely to the development of #Delhi & to the political discourse of the country. My condolences to her family and pray that her departed soul rests in peace. ऊँ शान्ति!

— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 20, 2019



Deeply saddened at the passing of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2019



Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 20, 2019



Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/tKwEolKIYb

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 20, 2019



Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former CM of Delhi. Her tenure as CM of our capital city will always be remembered. We have lost a senior Congress leader and an able administrator. My sincere condolences to her family members.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 20, 2019