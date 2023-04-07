Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP — 'Never imagined will have to leave Congress'

Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who joined the BJP, said the issue with the Congress leadership is that they "don't interact with people, don't take opinions of the leaders".

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday while taking a dig at the Congress leadership for its "bad decisions", inability to accept people's verdict and make a course correction. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday.

Addressing media just after his induction into the BJP, Reddy said he never imagined he will leave the party. He said this while citing his family's the over six-decade-long association with the Congress.

"I had never imagined that I'll have to leave Congress...Due to bad decisions of the Congress high command, the party is getting damaged... in all the states," Reddy, who has been a four-time MLA, said.

He said the issue with the Congress leadership is that they "don't interact with people, don't take opinions of the leaders". He went on to say that the Congress high command wants the authority to control but doesn't want to work hard and take responsibilities.

Launching a scathing on the party, he explained the issue with a famous saying: 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listens to anyone's advice'. "They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Reddy contrasted the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984 and lauded the ruling party's leaders led by Modi for their hard work and commitment towards the nation.

"They have clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decisions is the hallmark of the government," he said. Reddy also lauded Modi's commitment to fighting corruption.