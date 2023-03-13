English
Former Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from Congress

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 8:50:05 AM IST (Updated)

Kiran Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from the Congress on Sunday. Reacting to Reddy's resignation, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that those who got everything from the party and finished the Andhra Pradesh Congress now leave for the BJP.

Reddy wrote a letter on March 11 to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He was quoted by PTI as saying: "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress." Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana.
He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but returned to the Congress in 2018.
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 8:48 AM IST
