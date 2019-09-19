Politics
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to visit Finland as part of Europe outreach
Updated : September 19, 2019 06:38 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official three-day visit to Finland.
For Jaishankar, who visits Helsinki from September 19-21, this will be his maiden visit after assuming charge as External Affairs Minister.
