Politics
Foreign minister S Jaishankar cancels meeting after US lawmakers refuse to exclude congresswoman critical of govt on Kashmir, says report
Updated : December 20, 2019 01:25 PM IST
Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-American, had introduced earlier this month a Congressional resolution urging India to end the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jaishankar, during his visit to Washington this week, was to meet the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot L. Engel; the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Michael McCaul and others, including Jayapal.
