Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani tops list for 12th year in a row, Gautam Adani jumps to No. 2

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has topped the Forbes India Rich List 2019 for the 12th year in a row. The net worth of Ambanis' have swollen to $51.4 billion, after the company added $4.1 billion to its net worth due to Jio.

Another big winner in the list who jumped eight spots to No. 2, with a net worth of $15.7 billion is Adani group owner Gautam Adani.

Moving on, there are six new faces this year, including Byju Raveendran of Byju's, Manohar Lal and Madhusudhan Agarwal of Haldiram Snacks and Rajesh Mehra of Jaquar bathroom fittings.

Forbes India said, "A challenging year for the nation's wealthies because of the economic slowdown, spelt an 8 percent fall in the total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 list, amounting to $452 million."

"In all 14 were poorer by $1 billion or more, and nine members from last year’s ranks dropped off. The total wealth of this year’s 100 richest shrank 8% from a year ago to $452 billion. But more than a third of that decline was due to the remarkable largesse of tech tycoon Azim Premji, who gave away a chunk of his fortune in March and consequently dropped in the ranks to No. 17 from No. 2." added Forbes.

