Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani tops list for 12th year in a row, Gautam Adani jumps to No. 2
Updated : October 11, 2019 02:31 PM IST
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has once again topped the Forbes India Rich List 2019 for the 12th year in a row.
Forbes India said, "A challenging year for the nation's wealthies because of the economic slowdown, spelled an 8 percent fall in the total wealth of the tycoons."
Moving on, there are six new faces this year, including Byju Raveendran, Manohar Lal and Madhusudhan Agarwal and Rajesh Mehra.
