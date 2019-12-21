Politics
For opening bank accounts declaration of religion not required, govt clarifies
Updated : December 21, 2019 09:05 PM IST
Govt denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.
The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.
