For opening bank accounts declaration of religion not required, govt clarifies

Updated : December 21, 2019 09:05 PM IST

Govt denied the "baseless rumours" that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.
The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.
