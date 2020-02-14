#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Follow norms in dealing with MPs, MLAs or face action: Govt to bureaucrats

Updated : February 14, 2020 09:08 AM IST

Chief secretaries of all states/union territories have been asked to sensitise officials with regard to their duties and obligations in so far as the movement of MPs in general and more particularly during Parliament sessions.
The move comes after instances on violation of protocol norms laid in the existing guidelines were noticed by the government.
Follow norms in dealing with MPs, MLAs or face action: Govt to bureaucrats

