Five times EAM Jaishankar stole the show with his witty remarks

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks on India’s stance with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict grabbed headlines, going viral on the internet. In the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Jaishankar replied to a question by a journalist in his trademark witty style.

His remark: “(India’s) energy purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon,” has been a hit. This, however, isn’t the first time his remarks grabbed attention.

Here are some of his famous remarks.

“I suspect, looking at figures, our (India’s) purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon”

This remark came in response to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urging India not to buy additional Russian oil. A journalist also asked a question in this regard to which he gave a two-part reply. “We’re against the conflict, we’re up for a dialogue and diplomacy, we’re for urgent cessation of violence and we are prepared to contribute in whatever way we can,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “I noticed you referred to oil purchases. If you're looking at (India's) energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon, you might want to think about that.”

"Do not worry Senator. One democracy will settle it and you know which one."

This remark by Jaishankar came during the Munich Security Conference 2020. In the conference, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that he hoped 'two democracies' will end the Kashmir issue. To this, Jaishankar gave a prompt response and said, “Do not worry, Senator. One democracy will settle it and you know which one.”

“Distance in no insulation.”

In an address at the European Union Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris, Jaishankar cautioned the group of 27 nations that it was important to deal with the challenges in the region collectively as they could even reach Europe. He did not name China directly, but it appeared that he was referring to Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region that has triggered concerns among leading global players.

He added, “Today, we see challenges on that score with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe."

“Our relationship isn’t normal”

This blunt message from Jaishankar came during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s unannounced visit of India in March 2022.

India had pushed China for speedy disengagement of troops at all friction points in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese leader met with Jaishankar for almost three hours and by the time he left, it was clear that there had been no immediate breakthrough on the LAC standoff in his talks.

Responding to a question on whether the meeting amounted to a return to normalcy in bilateral engagements, Jaishankar said the situation is “not normal” because of China’s large deployments of troops at the border, in violation of the 1993 and 1996 pacts.

He said, “So, if you ask me, is our relationship normal today? My answer to you is no, it is not. And it cannot be normal if the situation in the border areas is abnormal.”

“I can say in 6 minutes what V.K. Krishna Menon took hours to do at the UN.”

Countering allegations that India's diplomacy is passive, Jaishankar made this sharp remark and emphasised that Indian diplomacy is very focussed.

Referring to V.K. Krishna Menon’s long speech at the UN, Jaishankar said India should be less concerned about 'giving gyan' to others in the world over foreign policy and look at the national interest, and play its role to make a contribution.