Five ministers, including two from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, will join the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Tuesday afternoon.

The new ministers are likely to be sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon between 12 and 2.30 p.m.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said caste and gender equations will be balanced in the new team.

The new ministers will be -- Narottam Mishra (Brahmin), Tulsiram Silawat (Scheduled Caste), Govind Singh Rajput (Thakur), Meena Singh (Scheduled Tribe) and Kamal Patel (OBC).

Scindia was insisting on at least six persons to be included from among the 22 who joined the BJP last month.

After a long haggling, the BJP leadership has settled for two t be included in the first lot.