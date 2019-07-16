Five key questions in the Jadhav case the International Court of Justice will rule on today

The International Court of Justice is likely to announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Wednesday with the ruling important for both New Delhi and Islamabad's perspective and carry significant implications on their relationship and impact on regional politics.



What is the case at the International Court of Justice all about?



In essence, India wants the International Court of Justice to order Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Iran resident tried and sentenced to death as a spy by a military court in that country. Pakistan is reported to have arrested Jadhav on March 3, 2016.

India was informed of his arrest on March 25, 2016. New Delhi made sixteen requests for consular access to Jadhav.

Islamabad either denied those requests outright, or made consular access to Jadhav conditional on Indian assistance in investigation.

Then, on April 10, 2017, Pakistan announced Jadhav had been convicted and sentenced to death by a military court for “espionage and sabotage activities.”



What does consular access mean?



Foreign nationals arrested while overseas must be promptly informed of their right to communicate with their embassy or consular post, so they can receive adequate legal assistance. This right is guaranteed by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, and has been upheld in several International Court of Justice judgments.



What does India hope for from the International Court of Justice?



India wants the ICJ to restrain Pakistan from “acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner, and directing it to release the convicted Indian National forthwith.”

In addition, it has demanded that Pakistan should not be allowed to try Jadhav again, even after granting him consular access, saying that country’s military court system “does not satisfy the standards of due process”.



Does the Vienna Convention apply to Jadhav?



Pakistan claims that the Vienna Convention cannot possibly apply to spies, since that would create an absurd situation: “Consular officials [of a State that is sending somebody to spy] shall have the right to visit, converse, and communicate, correspond with the national [the man or woman who is sent to spy].”



Is Pakistan obliged to accept the judgment of the International Court of Justice?



In theory, yes. The Vienna Convention includes an optional protocol, making it mandatory for signatory-nations to accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice when disputes arise. Both India and Pakistan are signatories. The judgements of the International Court of Justice are binding.

There is a gap between theory and reality, though. In 2004, the International Court of Justice ordered that 51 Mexican nationals convicted by the United States of America be given fresh trials.