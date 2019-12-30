Politics
Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention
Updated : December 30, 2019 06:13 PM IST
Leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC) and Bashir Mir Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP)
