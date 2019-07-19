#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Politics

First session of 17th Lok Sabha most productive in 20 years

Updated : July 19, 2019 07:41 AM IST

The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business
A total of 162 members raised issues during the extended Zero Hour on Thursday, which went on for 4 hours and 50 minutes
First session of 17th Lok Sabha most productive in 20 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBL Bank Q1 Results: Net profit expected to rise 37% YoY

RBL Bank Q1 Results: Net profit expected to rise 37% YoY

Dabur India Q1 Earnings: Here's what to expect from the company today

Dabur India Q1 Earnings: Here's what to expect from the company today

Top brokerage calls for July 19: CLSA raises price target for ACC, Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Colgate

Top brokerage calls for July 19: CLSA raises price target for ACC, Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Colgate

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV