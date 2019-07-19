First session of 17th Lok Sabha most productive in 20 years
Updated : July 19, 2019 07:41 AM IST
The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business
A total of 162 members raised issues during the extended Zero Hour on Thursday, which went on for 4 hours and 50 minutes
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more