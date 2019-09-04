#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

First official death in Kashmir protests prompts tighter security in Srinagar

Updated : September 04, 2019 03:11 PM IST

An 18-year-old man has died in Kashmir nearly a month after he was injured during a protest, the first official death sinceÂ IndiaÂ flooded Kashmir with troops, prompting tighter security in parts of the city of Srinagar fearing a reaction.
Parts of Srinagar's old quarter, which has often been a centre for protests, were locked down on Wednesday, a government official and a Reuters witness said.
A communication blackout, including severing of mobile phones and internet connections, has now entered its 31st day. Hundreds of political leaders and workers, including three former chief ministers, have also been detained.
First official death in Kashmir protests prompts tighter security in Srinagar
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV