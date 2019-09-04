First official death in Kashmir protests prompts tighter security in Srinagar
Updated : September 04, 2019 03:11 PM IST
An 18-year-old man has died in Kashmir nearly a month after he was injured during a protest, the first official death sinceÂ IndiaÂ flooded Kashmir with troops, prompting tighter security in parts of the city of Srinagar fearing a reaction.
Parts of Srinagar's old quarter, which has often been a centre for protests, were locked down on Wednesday, a government official and a Reuters witness said.
A communication blackout, including severing of mobile phones and internet connections, has now entered its 31st day. Hundreds of political leaders and workers, including three former chief ministers, have also been detained.
