Politics
First detention centre in Karnataka for illegal immigrants opens near Bengaluru
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:28 PM IST
Amid nation-wide protests over the controversial citizenship law, the first detention centre in Karnataka, reportedly meant to lodge illegal immigrants and migrants overstaying in the country, has been opened in Sondekoppa village near Bengaluru.
However, home minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term 'detention centre'.
A social welfare department officer told PTI on condition of anonymity that they have got the direction to keep the 'Central Relief Centre' (CRC) ready before January 1.
