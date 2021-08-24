FIRs against Narayan Rane for 'slap Uddhav Thackeray' remark; Shiv Sainiks pelt stones at BJP's office in Nashik

Two FIRs were registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday for using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The FIRs were registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena.

A team of Pune city Police has left for Chiplun in Ratnagiri as part of the investigation in FIR registered against Rane, the Pune Commissioner of Police told ANI. "Shiv Sena Nashik Chief filed a complaint last night that Union Minister Narayan Rane's statement (against Maharashtra CM) has hurt them. It can create a law & order situation. Keeping this in mind, FIR registered at Nashik Cyber Police Station," Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey said.

"I've no information that an FIR has been registered against me. I am not a common man. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about 15th August? I had said that I would have slapped - these were the words and it's not a crime," said Rane

The Union Minister has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

Rane's remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena. A group of Shiv Sena workers was seen pelting stones at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Nashik and raised slogans against Rane.