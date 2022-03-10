Firozpur Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Firozpur Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Firozpur Rural is an assembly constituency in the Ferozepur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Firozpur Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Firozpur Rural was won by Satkar Kaur of the INC. He defeated SAD's Joginder Singh Jindu.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Joginder Singh Alias Jindu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satkar Kaur garnered 71,037 votes, securing 45.33 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21,380 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.64 percent.

The total number of voters in the Firozpur Rural constituency stands at 1,95,975 with 93,003 male voters and 1,02,969 female voters.