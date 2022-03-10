0

  Firozpur City Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Firozpur City Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Firozpur City Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Firozpur City Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com
Firozpur City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Firozpur City constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Firozpur City is an assembly constituency in the Ferozepur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Firozpur City legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Firozpur City was won by Parminder Singh Pinki of the INC. He defeated BJP's Sukhpal Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Parminder Singh Pinki.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Parminder Singh Pinki garnered 67,559 votes, securing 53.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29,587 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.58 percent.
The total number of voters in the Firozpur City constituency stands at 1,72,957 with 81,601 male voters and 91,350 female voters.
