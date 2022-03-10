Firozabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Firozabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Firozabad is an assembly constituency in the Firozabad district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Firozabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Firozabad was won by Manish Asija of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Azim Bhai.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Manish Asiza.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manish Asija garnered 102654 votes, securing 44.19 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 41727 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Firozabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.