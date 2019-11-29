#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
FIR filed against ex-NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela alleging misappropriation of funds

Updated : November 29, 2019 07:27 AM IST

The FIR, a copy of which was made available to the media, claimed that Hajela had appointed several retired government officials as his advisors and they were provided with new vehicles and a handsome salary package.
There is no record of the nature of job done by the advisors and this expenditure has not been audited by the CAG, it said.
The FIR further alleged that it is a well-known fact that the former NRC coordinator did not allow the statutory audit of the NRC as he had committed huge financial irregularities.
