Politics FinMin notifies changes in FDI policy under FEMA Updated : April 23, 2020 08:49 AM IST China has stated that these new norms violate the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade. Indian trade experts have, however, said that India has not violated any norm of the WTO by making these FDI changes as the global body's rules do not cover foreign investments.