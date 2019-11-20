Finance Commission likely to reject $12 billion package to help utilities cut pollution
Updated : November 20, 2019 08:59 AM IST
The Finance Commission has told the power ministry that its proposal to award utilities Rs 835 billion ($11.6 billion) in incentives to install equipment to curb emissions is "unviable".
More than half of India's coal-fired power plant units ordered to retrofit equipment to curb air pollution are already set to miss the deadline, Reuters reported on Friday.
Emissions from power plants are one of the biggest causes of the chronic smog now seen in New Delhi and some other Indian cities.
