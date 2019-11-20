#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Finance Commission likely to reject $12 billion package to help utilities cut pollution

Updated : November 20, 2019 08:59 AM IST

The Finance Commission has told the power ministry that its proposal to award utilities Rs 835 billion ($11.6 billion) in incentives to install equipment to curb emissions is "unviable".
More than half of India's coal-fired power plant units ordered to retrofit equipment to curb air pollution are already set to miss the deadline, Reuters reported on Friday.
Emissions from power plants are one of the biggest causes of the chronic smog now seen in New Delhi and some other Indian cities.
Finance Commission likely to reject $12 billion package to help utilities cut pollution
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

DIAL's Rs 1,310 crore commercial building project in Aerocity gets environmental clearance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV