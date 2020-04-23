Politics Fight climate change like coronavirus: United Nations Updated : April 23, 2020 09:12 AM IST Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg echoed the sentiment during a talk in Stockholm, stressing the need to handle "two crises at once". She said climate change "is an immediate threat, even if it may not be as immediate as the coronavirus it will still impact ourselves and especially other people in other parts of the world". First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365