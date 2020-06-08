  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

Updated : June 08, 2020 10:26 PM IST

The statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbour on Sunday by a group of demonstrators taking part in a worldwide wave of protests.
Even Britain's wartime hero, Winston Churchill, was under renewed scrutiny: a statue of him on Parliament Square in London was sprayed on Sunday with graffiti that read "Churchill was a racist".
Statues of figures from Britain's imperialist past have in recent years become the subject of controversies between those who argue that such monuments merely reflect history and those who say they glorify racism.
Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

You May Also Like

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement