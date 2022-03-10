Fazilnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fazilnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fazilnagar is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Fazilnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Fazilnagar was won by Ganga of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vishwnath. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ganga.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ganga garnered 102778 votes, securing 47.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 41922 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Fazilnagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Fazilnagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.