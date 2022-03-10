  • Business News>
Fazilka Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fazilka Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Fazilka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Fazilka constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Fazilka is an assembly constituency in the Fazilka district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Fazilka legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Fazilka was won by Davinder Singh Ghubaya of the INC. He defeated BJP's Surjit Kumar Jyani.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Surjit Kumar Jyani.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Davinder Singh Ghubaya garnered 39276 votes, securing 27.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 265 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.19 percent.
The total number of voters in the Fazilka constituency stands at 177520 with 84691 male voters and 92822 female voters.
The Fazilka constituency has a literacy level of 70 percent.
