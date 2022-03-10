Fatorda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatorda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, losers, vote margin

Fatorda is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Fatorda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Fatorda was won by Vijai Sardesai of the GFP. He defeated BJP's Damu G Naik.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by Vijai Sardesai, who contested as an Independent candidate. In the 2017 assembly polls, Sardesai garnered 10516 votes, securing 45.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1334 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.79 percent. The total number of voters in the Fatorda constituency stands at 30600 with 14624 male voters and 15976 female voters.