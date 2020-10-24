Politics FATF retains Pakistan on grey list Updated : October 24, 2020 06:37 PM IST Pakistan was placed on the 'grey' list by the FATF in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. The FATF currently has 39 members including two regional organisations -- the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.