Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatehpur Sikri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatehpur Sikri is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Fatehpur Sikri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehpur Sikri was won by Chau Udaybhan Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Surajpal Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Surajpal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chau Udaybhan Singh garnered 108586 votes, securing 47.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 52337 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Fatehpur Sikri constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Fatehpur Sikri constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.