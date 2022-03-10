Fatehpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatehpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatehpur is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Fatehpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehpur was won by Vikram Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Chandra Prakash Lodhi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shed Qasim Hasan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vikram Singh garnered 89481 votes, securing 45.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31498 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.14 percent.