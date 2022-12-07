Fatehpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Fatehpur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Fatehpur is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Fatehpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress has fielded incumbent Sujan Singh Pathania's son Bhawani Singh Pathania, while BJP has given a ticket to Rakesh Pathania, the Minister of Forests of Himachal Pradesh who had previously contested from Nurpur. AAP has fielded Dr Rajan Sushant, a former BJP member who joined AAP this year.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehpur was won by Sujan Singh Pathania of the Congress. Sujan Singh Pathania defeated BJP leader Kripal Singh Parmar.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|Congress
|14.2%
|2017
|Congress
|3.66%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Sujan Singh Pathania.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sujan Singh Pathania garnered 18,962 votes, securing 31.93 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,284 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.66 percent.
The total number of voters in the Fatehpur constituency stands at 79,856.
