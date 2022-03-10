Fatehgarh Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatehgarh Sahib Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatehgarh Sahib is an assembly constituency in the Fatehgarh district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Fatehgarh Sahib legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehgarh Sahib was won by Kuljit Singh Nagra of the INC. He defeated SAD's Didar Singh Bhatti.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kuljit Singh Nagra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kuljit Singh Nagra garnered 58,205 votes, securing 46.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,867 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency stands at 1,61,754 with 76,958 male voters and 84,793 female voters.