Fatehgarh Churian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatehgarh Churian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatehgarh Churian is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab .

The Fatehgarh Churian legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehgarh Churian was won by Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of the INC. He defeated SAD's Nirmal Singh Kahlon.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa garnered 54,348 votes, securing 43.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,999 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.61 percent.

The total number of voters in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency stands at 1,75,730 with 83,800 male voters and 91,927 female voters.

The Fatehgarh Churian constituency has a literacy level of 85.46 percent.