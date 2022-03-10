Fatehabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Fatehabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Fatehabad is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Fatehabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Fatehabad was won by Jitendra Verma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rajendra Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Chotelal Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jitendra Verma garnered 101960 votes, securing 48.6 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34364 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.38 percent.

The total number of voters in the Fatehabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.