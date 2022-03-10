Farrukhabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Farrukhabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Farrukhabad is an assembly constituency in the Farrukhabad district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Farrukhabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Farrukhabad was won by Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mohd Umar Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Vijay Singh (S/O Prem Singh).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi garnered 93,626 votes, securing 45.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45427 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.84 percent.