Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief — son Omar Abdullah to take over?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah stepped down as the president of the National Conference chief on Friday. Sources told News 18 that it was his personal decision to leave the post. A report in India Today quoted the JKNC (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) leader as saying, "My health doesn't permit me to lead the party now."

"Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision," the JKNC said in a series of Tweet on Friday.

Now, the election for the new president will be held on December 5. It is speculated that his son Omar Abdullah might take over the next party chief and 85-year-old Farooq Abdullah might assume the role of party patron.

While announcing his resignation, Farooq Abdullah said it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation. He said he will contest for the post of president any longer.

"The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities. Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Abdullah reportedly announced his decision to quit the post at the party's provincial office bearers meeting held in Srinagar. In an emotional speech, he urged party leaders to take control of the situation and also highlighted challenges faced by locals. According to India TV, he further advised party officials to collaborate closely with the locals.