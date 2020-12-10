Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Farmers' unions should consider Govt proposal; we are ready for further talks, says Tomar

Updated : December 10, 2020 05:15 PM IST

Tomar said the government has always been ready for dialogue with farmers and it remains so.
Goya said the new laws do not affect the APMC and that would remain protected.
The government fad on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.
Farmers' unions should consider Govt proposal; we are ready for further talks, says Tomar

