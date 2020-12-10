Agriculture Farmers' unions should consider Govt proposal; we are ready for further talks, says Tomar Updated : December 10, 2020 05:15 PM IST Tomar said the government has always been ready for dialogue with farmers and it remains so. Goya said the new laws do not affect the APMC and that would remain protected. The government fad on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.