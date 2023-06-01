Farmers to decide on wrestlers’ matter tomorrow, assure support

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said a decision on the wrestlers’ protest issue would be taken at a meeting in Haryana tomorrow.

Farmers supporting the wrestlers’ protest have said that they will go to the President if needed for action in the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"We will go to the President of India if need be… We are with you, you don't have to worry," he told a gathering in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, according to a report in NDTV.

"I told them don't immerse the medals in the Ganga, put them up for auction. The entire world will come forward and ask you to stop the auction," he said.

Wrestlers had gone to Haridwar on Monday to immerse their medals in Ganga after a crackdown by the Delhi Police, which happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. However, they held back after farmers’ leaders promised them that action would be ensured in the case.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had said that he would hang himself if any evidence was presented against him, on Thursday said that the wrestlers are changing their demands.

"Police is probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly," Singh, who is also the BJP MP, said at a press conference in Delhi.

"When the wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on January 18, they had put forward some demands. After some days, the demands were changed. They are changing their demands. I had asked women wrestlers what I did to them and when and where, but there is no concrete statement on this," he said, according to news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the current state government led by BJP to take up the matter with the Centre and not sit like a "mute spectator".

"The wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country have not been given justice in the matter. The fact that these wrestlers were forced to contemplate to immerse their medals in the Ganga river is shameful for the country. These players represent the country and I too had appealed to them not to immerse their medals," Hooda was quoted by PTI as saying.

“It is unfortunate the way our players are being treated. We are standing behind them,” Hooda said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too came out in support of the protesting wrestlers, saying she will fight till they get justice.

"I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice," Banerjee said while participating in a protest march in Kolkata.

