Farmers to decide on wrestlers’ matter tomorrow, assure support

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 7:53:31 PM IST (Published)

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said a decision on the wrestlers’ protest issue would be taken at a meeting in Haryana tomorrow.

Farmers supporting the wrestlers’ protest have said that they will go to the President if needed for action in the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said a decision on the wrestlers’ protest issue would be taken at a meeting in Haryana tomorrow.
"We will go to the President of India if need be… We are with you, you don't have to worry," he told a gathering in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, according to a report in NDTV.
