Farmers reject centre's offer to shift to Burari, says its conditional

The farmers on Sunday rejected the proposal by the Centre to shift all agitation to Delhi's Burari ground and lift the blockade at the borders. The farmers said the offer of talks is conditional and they will not move to the Burari.

The farmers had been instructed to stay put wherever they were till further instructions from their leaders. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said they have also decided to stay at Ghazipur. "We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he was committed to the welfare of hardworking farmers, and the Centres' new farm laws were a step in this direction.

Refusing to accept the Centre's offer to shift to the Burari ground in north-west Delhi to hold their proposed protest against the three central farm laws, thousands of farmers continued to rally for the third consecutive day on Sunday at Delhi's three interstate border points.

As the farmers continued to protest peacefully by shouting slogans against the government at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur entry/exit points on the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively, their numbers were swelling as more and more farmers were arriving at the spots.

The farmers were adamant on their demand that the Centre revoke the three farm laws to end the impasse, though they were not clear about their next course of action as leaders of multiple farmers' unions were holding meetings since Sunday morning to decide on their future strategy.

Farmer Satbir Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, asserted at the protest site that it was the "biggest revolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government".

"Even the Punjabi diaspora in the US and Canada have come in support of the farmers' protest. We will not move back an inch until and unless they repeal the laws. We will not go back until these draconian laws are done away with," Satbir said.