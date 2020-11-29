Agriculture Farmers reject centre's offer to shift to Burari, says its conditional Updated : November 29, 2020 05:23 PM IST "We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he was committed to the welfare of hardworking farmers, and the Centres' new farm laws were a step in this direction. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.