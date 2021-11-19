Farmers' protest not to be withdrawn immediately: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the ongoing anti- farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the contentious legislations are repealed in the parliament.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters.

The decision by Tikait, the leader of BKU that has spearheaded the farmer’s protests across the country comes after PM Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws in the upcoming winter session of parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year.

In his address, Modi said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

