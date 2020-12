Observing that the Centre’s talks with the protesting farmers have ”not worked apparently” and were bound to fail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stepped in and indicated forming a panel to break the three-week-long deadlock, but the farm leaders dismissed the move as no solution. The top court also said the agitation may soon become a national issue.

As the protests at the border points of Delhi for the repeal of the three new farm laws entered the 21st day, police said a Sikh preacher supporting the agitation allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the ”pain of farmers”. The note is being verified by the police.

An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh (65), who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of Karnal district, allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead.

With the government and the leaders of the protesting farmers unable to break the impasse, a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde mooted a committee to resolve the dispute. We will form a committee to resolve the dispute. We will have members of the government, members from farmer organisations in it. This may soon become a national issue. We will have members from farmer organisations from rest of India,” the court said. The parties involved were also asked to propose a list of names of committee members.

Multiple pleas have been filed in the top court seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the protesting farmers, saying commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The apex court issued notices to the Centre on the petitions which also sought an amicable solution of the dispute.

Rs 1,600crore to be disbursed to 35 lakh MP farmers on Dec 18

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Centre trying to raise farmers' income: UP BJP chief

Discussed farmers' protests against agri laws with Jaishankar: British Foreign Secretary Raab