Farmers protests LIVE updates: Gehlot urges Centre to resolve farmers' anti-farm laws issues

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Police 'torturing' farmers in UP, U'Khand to stop them from joining protests, says BKU

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were "torturing" farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.