Farmers protests LIVE updates: Gehlot urges Centre to resolve farmers' anti-farm laws issues

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were ”torturing” farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre’s new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.Here are the live updates from farmers' protests:
Dec 15, 2020
10:28
Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gZFUNsJ5x
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Centre to find an amicable solution to farmers' protest against the three recent farm laws without accusing antinational elements of being behind the stir. "The statements issued by BJP leaders decrying farmers' protest are most unfortunate and condemnable," Gehlot said in a tweet.
Dec 15, 2020
09:28
Farmers' protest finds mention during hearing of Delhi riots case
The demonstration during the farmers' protest to free several arrested activists, including JNU student Sharjeel Imam, came up for mention before a court here on Monday during the hearing of a case related to north east Delhi riots. During the hearing of a bail application of Devangana Kalita, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) in a riots case, her counsel said just because the farmers' protests were demonstrating posters to free Sharjeel Imam, it did not mean that they (farmers) were part of the riots too.
Dec 15, 2020
09:10
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were "torturing" farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation.
Dec 15, 2020
08:53
The current agitation by farmers has led to supply chain disruptions, which will impact the economy in the coming days and may impinge upon the ongoing recovery from the economic contraction due to COVID19, industry body CII said on Monday. "Given the challenge to get the economy back on the growth trajectory, Confederation of Indian Industry urges all the stakeholders to urgently seek ways to end the ongoing protests and reach an amicable solution, in the interest of industry and economy," CII said.
Dec 15, 2020
08:43
Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said on Monday.
Dec 15, 2020
08:35
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh engaged in a Twitter spat on Monday over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three recentlyenacted agriculturerelated laws. The war of words between the two leaders began after Singh, addressing a press conference at Chandigarh on Sunday, described as "theatrics" Kejriwal's announcement earlier during that day that he will observe a oneday fast on Monday in support of the protesting farmers.
Dec 14, 2020
22:53
Dec 14, 2020
19:07
The ruling NCP in Maharashtra on Monday alleged the BJP "somewhere" wanted to brand those who raise their voice in support of the poor and farmers as "Naxalites or terrorists". In a video message, state minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged leaders of the BJP have been using terms like "Naxalites, urban naxals and Khalistanis" and are also claiming the hand of China and Pakistan in connection with the ongoing protests by farmers for a repeal of three agri laws.
Dec 14, 2020
19:06
Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning "resumption of a hunger strike" against the Centre's "failure" to fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by M S Swaminathan Commission. Hazare's other demand include granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The anti-graft activist had sat on fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in February, 2019. He called off the fast on February 5, 2019 after receiving a written assurance from then Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh that the Centre would form a high- powered committee to discuss the suggestions made by the Swaminathan Commission and other agriculture-related demands. Read more.
Dec 14, 2020
18:23
A delegation of Hayana MPs and MLAs on Monday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, amid an ongoing protest by thousands of farmers on various borders of the national capital against three new central farm laws. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Ratanlal Kataria, Lok Sabha MPs Dharamveer Singh and Nayab Singh Saini and Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats and some MLAs were present in the meeting. The meeting follows talks between Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Tomar on Saturday, after which the state leader had hoped that the talks between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions would resume soon to break the deadlock. After meeting Tomar here, Chautala had said the crop procurement at the government-decided MSP (minimum support price) would be ensured for each farmer till the time he was part of the state government.
Dec 14, 2020
17:58
With farmers observing a day-long hunger strike on Monday amid their largely peaceful protests against the central farm laws, the Samajwadi Party workers held demonstrations backing their demands and clashed with police at various places in Uttar Pradesh. Following clashes with police, several Samajwadi Party leaders and workers were taken in custody in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, the SP workers clashed with police in the Kaisarbagh area on being stopped from proceeding to the district collectorate. Several SP workers, including women, were also taken into custody. In Agra too, television footage showed police using mild force to disperse protesting Samajwadi Party workers.
Dec 14, 2020
17:37
The BJP will organize meetings of farmers in various divisions of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to dispel "misconceptions" being spread about the Centre's three new farm laws, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, thousands of farmers, protesting at various Delhi borders since November 26, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
Dec 14, 2020
17:06
Memorandum submitted by 10 organisations from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee, to Union Agriculture Minister, to extend their support the three farm laws.
Memorandum submitted by 10 organisations from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee, to Union Agriculture Minister, to extend their support the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/kGzgj4PrSO
Amid the farmers agitation against the three #FarmLaws, #farmers continue sitting on a dharna at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Some of these protesters began a protest at National Highway-24 near the #Ghazipur border on Monday morning due triggering a long traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/NVyJRnGamv
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday said most farmers in the country are in favour of the Centre's new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmers. The BJP leader also urged the farmers, who are protesting at various Delhi borders since November 26, to return to the discussion table and find an amicable solution to the deadlock.
Dec 14, 2020
16:14
The government is engaging with farmer leaders to decide on the next date of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, as unions intensified their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws and observed a day-long fast on Monday. "The meeting will definitely happen. We are engaging with farmers," Tomar told PTI. The government is ready for discussion anytime. The farmer leaders have to "decide and convey" when they are ready for the next meeting, he added. Tomar is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash.
Dec 14, 2020
15:57
The Rajasthan farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws continued to block the Delhi-Jaipur national highway at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district on Monday as police stopped them from marching towards Delhi. With the police stopping them from proceeding towards the national capital along the state's border with Haryana, the farmers camping at JaisinghpurKhera border in Shahjahanpur under the leadership of Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and others went on a daylong hunger strike, seeking the repeal of farm laws.
Dec 14, 2020
15:44
Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeau's statement on the ongoing farmers' protest in India as "uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames", a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that Canada's support has led to the protesters hardening their stand and adopting an "all or nothing" approach. Not often bilateral political equations between the two countries develop stress due to the propensity of some Canadian political parties and leaders to engage in "vote bank politics", they said, noting that it is well known that separatist and violent Khalistani elements carry out antiIndia activities from the safety of the Canadian soil.
Dec 14, 2020
15:22
Agriculture Minister & Home Minister are continuously discussing the issue. Next round of discussions to be held soon. I hope 40 unions who came for talks earlier, will also join the next round of talks as well & come to a conclusion: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala. #FarmLawspic.twitter.com/Uypncjvpdv
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday observed fast in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws. Farmer leaders are holding a daylong hunger strike against the farm laws at Delhi border points. In a tweet, Goel said, "Sitting on one day fast in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhan Sabha, in support of farmers one day fast today".
Dec 14, 2020
14:30
AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha Monday said whoever is calling the farmers protesting against the new agriculturemarketing laws as "antinationals" are themselves against the country, and they should go to Pakistan. The AAP MLA said there are some people referring to the agitating farmers, who are the country's foodproviders, as "antinationals". "I want to tell those people calling the farmers as antinational that you are the ones who are antinationals and you should go to Pakistan. They have no place in India," Chadha said.
Dec 14, 2020
14:17
10 organisations from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, associated with All India Kisan Coordination committee, are meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, to extend their support on 3 Farm Bills. pic.twitter.com/FMnzpoO2c1
Amid a protest by farmers against the Centre's three new farm laws, BJP general secretary Arun Singh on Monday claimed that more than 99 per cent farmers in the country are with the Modi government. He alleged that the Congress fuelled the ongoing farmers' agitation.
Dec 14, 2020
13:20
