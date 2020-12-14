Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast; protest set to intensify

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, ”Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border.” On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.Here are the live updates from farmers' protests:
Dec 14, 2020
11:45
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a oneday fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday. Farmer leaders are observing a daylong hunger strike as part of their protest against the three new farm laws.
Dec 14, 2020
11:26
Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road & NH-44: Delhi Traffic Police
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Protesting Indian farmers call for 2nd strike in a week
Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have called for a national strike on Monday, the second in a week, to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.
Dec 14, 2020
10:48
Rajasthan: Sit-in protest at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana) continues for the second day today; security personnel remain deployed#FarmLawspic.twitter.com/aU4WixG4FD
Farmers protest LIVE updates: BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader says they won't observe fast as decided by other unions
Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday. Sukhdev Singh, Punjab general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said that Ugrahan leaders will not observe fast.
Dec 14, 2020
10:16
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi, says traffic police
Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders: Delhi Traffic Police.
Dec 14, 2020
10:11
Delhi: Farmers' leaders sit on hunger strike at Tikri border as their protest against Centre's farm laws enters 19th day.
"Centre is being stubborn about our demands. This is an attempt to wake them up," says Balkaran Singh Brar, Working President, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab pic.twitter.com/KY7mgGwJiT
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate
Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)Ghazipur (Delhi) border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, including girls, had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine), they said.
Dec 14, 2020
09:37
Delhi: Farmers' leaders including Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union sit on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), where the protest entered day 17 today. pic.twitter.com/I2Zkdhxvav
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm laws
Dec 14, 2020
09:10
Farmers protest LIVE updates: BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws
To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers' meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These "kisan sammelan" will begin on Monday and continue till December 18.