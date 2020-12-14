Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers begin day-long fast; protest set to intensify

CNBC-TV18 | Published: December 14, 2020 09:31 AM IST

event highlights

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, ”Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu Border.” On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would also observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.A large group of farmers on Sunday blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. As part of the nationwide protest, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country on Monday.Here are the live updates from farmers' protests:

