Farmers protest LIVE updates: Affirming that the right to protest is part of a fundamental right, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not interfere at this stage with the farmers’ ongoing stir, and the agitation should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protestors or the police. As the top court in its bid to break the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers even mooted the idea of putting the three contentious farm laws on hold for their talks to continue, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar issued an 8-page open letter to farmers saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns.

The Centre opposed the suggestion made by the court with Attorney General K K Venugopal saying the farmers would then not come forward for the negotiations. The government’s top law officer, however, told the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that he would get back after taking instructions on keeping on hold implementation of the laws.

The two sides have held five round of talks so far. As it acknowledged the right to non-violent protest of farmers and also explored options to find an effective solution to end the impasse, the court said it wanted to set up an ”impartial and independent” panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions but did not pursue the suggestion as agriculturists’ bodies, impleaded as parties by it on Wednesday, could not appear today to give their views.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue and appealed to the ’annadaatas’ to read it. Tomar in his letter said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

